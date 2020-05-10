China to further empower rural development with digital technologies

Chinese authorities released a guideline to promote digital technologies in rural areas as part of their efforts to advance agricultural and rural modernization.

The guideline, jointly issued by four government departments including the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs, detailed measures to support the use of information technology in epidemic control, as well as economic and social development in rural areas.

The guideline encouraged the use of technologies like big data, artificial intelligence, remote intelligent agricultural machinery and online services in areas such as spring farming, and vocational training and recruitment of migrant workers.

It also highlighted the construction of “new infrastructure” in rural areas, including expanding the coverage of the broadband and 4G network, improving internet access for schools, upgrading power grids and promoting smart water conservancy projects.

Meanwhile, the guideline pledged to bolster e-commerce in rural areas via ways including improving the urban-rural network to facilitate flows of agricultural produce to the cities and developing rural tourism.

Digital technologies should also be used to promote inclusive finance in rural areas, said the guideline.