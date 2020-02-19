China to further ensure poultry supply amid epidemic

BEIJING, Feb. 18 (Xinhua) — China has rolled out a host of measures to ensure the supply of poultry to cope with the shortage caused by the novel coronavirus outbreak, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs said Tuesday.

The poultry industry has felt the pinch of blocked transport and closed trading market, according to Yang Zhenhai, an official with the ministry.

The country will provide special loans and lower the loan interest rate for key poultry suppliers, said Yang.

Channels to promote the sales of poultry should operate smoothly, while cooperation between slaughtering enterprises and farmers should be strengthened, he said.

Yang also stressed technical guidance and public service for farmers to restore production.

Efforts should be made to help poultry feed factories resume work, said Yang.