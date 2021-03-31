China to further streamline administration for more vibrant market

BEIJING, March 31 (Xinhua) — China will take a slew of measures to deepen its reforms, seeking to streamline administration and delegate power, improve regulation and upgrade services, according to a State Council executive meeting.

These measures aim to spur the vitality of market entities and enhance their development potential, said the meeting chaired by Premier Li Keqiang on Wednesday.

Among the measures decided on at the meeting were policy steps to create a more enabling employment environment. The number of professions requiring government-approved licenses will be reduced, while the certification of vocational skill grades by private actors will be promoted.

The meeting also called for streamlining the procedures for enterprise-related examination and approval, while reducing the documents, time and fees required. China will accelerate its efforts to achieve the whole-process digitization of trademark and patent registration. The customs inspection rate of law-abiding enterprises and low-risk goods will be reduced, while charges at ports will be reduced or merged.

A third area for action will be in boosting domestic demand. Unwarranted restrictions on the cross-city registration of used cars will be overhauled, while market access for homestays will be eased as appropriate.

The fourth measure decided upon was optimizing the supply of public services in the sphere of livelihoods. More inter-provincial services will be provided for matters closely related to people’s daily lives. The development of elderly care facilities will be promoted by involving private actors to improve services.

Fifth, fair regulation will be further promoted. Both deregulation and oversight will be advanced as needed, while effective oversight will serve as a necessary safeguard for administrative streamlining, the meeting said.

It also decided to optimize preferential tax policies that support small and micro enterprises as well as individual businesses. Enditem