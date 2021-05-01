China to further strengthen security measures at schools

BEIJING, April 29 (Xinhua) — China’s Ministry of Public Security has asked local public security organs across the country to strengthen security measures in primary schools, middle schools and kindergartens to ensure the safety of students and teachers.

On a video conference on strengthening school security and social stability, the ministry urged local public security authorities to work with education authorities and identify and tackle potential risks on campus.

It also called for enhanced security measures on campuses, including equipping full-time security guards, and installing “one-button alarm” systems and surveillance devices.

Patrols and safety precaution measures in populated areas should also be strengthened, said the ministry, calling for increased police visibility and the timely handling of illegal and criminal activities.

The video conference was held in the wake of a stabbing incident at a kindergarten on Wednesday in south China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. Two people were killed and 16 others injured in the incident. Enditem