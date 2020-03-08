China to implement solid measures to care for medics fighting epidemic

BEIJING, March 5 (Xinhua) — A leading group of China’s COVID-19 response on Thursday stressed the implementation of solid measures to care for the medical personnel fighting on the frontline against the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

The group, headed by Premier Li Keqiang, demanded that detailed measures should be taken to care for the medics, ensure the basic livelihood of the people in need, and resume work and production in an orderly manner to promote economic and social development.

Li, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, presided over the meeting.

The meeting noted that epidemic prevention and control in Hubei Province and its capital city of Wuhan should remain the top priorities and called for all-out efforts to treat severe cases.

Key areas including Beijing must take strict measures in communities, passes and ports to guard against “clusters of infections” and “imported infections,” said the meeting.

The meeting also called for continuous efforts to strengthen coordination and communication with the World Health Organization and relevant countries in areas including the virus testing, treatment technology and research in medicines and vaccines.

Stressing that subsidies and allowances for medical staff should be handed out in a timely manner, the meeting noted that priority should be given to frontline medical workers who have direct contact with patients, particularly those engaged in treating severe cases.

While pooling resources to treat COVID-19 patients, Hubei Province and Wuhan should make efforts to ensure emergent and constant medical services to the public such as emergency treatment, delivery, tumor treatment and hemodialysis, according to the meeting.

It demanded local authorities ensure the basic livelihood of people in need during the epidemic, asking for temporary aid to people who have difficulties in sustaining normal life or plunged to poverty due to the epidemic.

It also demanded timely care for the elderly, minors, sick or handicapped who cannot take care of themselves when their guardians are under quarantine or treatment.

Wang Huning, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and deputy head of the leading group, attended the meeting.