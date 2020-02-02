China to increase medical protective clothing supply for pneumonia prevention

BEIJING, Jan. 29 (Xinhua) — The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) will increase the domestic supplies of medical protective clothing that conform to the European Union standards.

The first group of manufacturers have been designated to produce the protective clothing that are in severe shortage at present, according to the MIIT.

The products will be used only in observation wards and isolation wards, not for places with strict microbial index control such as isolated intensive care units, the ministry said.

The ministry has also established a coordination mechanism with the Red Cross Society of China to ensure smooth channels for receiving, procuring and allocating the supplies for pneumonia prevention.

The ministry will do its best to urge enterprises to resume work and production in a bid to ensure supplies, MIIT chief engineer Tian Yulong said.