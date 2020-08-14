China to launch campaign targeting dishonest practices

China is to launch a national campaign targeting dishonest practices in various areas, including telecom fraud, cheating on examinations and defaulting on court orders, in a bid to build trust and integrity within society.

The campaign will focus on addressing a lack of integrity in the fields of online information services, medical supplies, poverty relief, finance and environmental protection, among others, according to a guideline released by the central commission for guiding cultural and ethical progress.

Efforts are needed to strengthen education in the values of honesty and integrity, and raise awareness of the importance of abiding by rules and honoring contracts, so as to create a trustworthy society, said the document.