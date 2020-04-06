China to launch law enforcement campaign for marine environmental protection

China will launch an eight-month-long special law enforcement campaign to enhance marine environmental protection, according to the China Coast Guard (CCG).

The campaign, coded “Blue Sea 2020,” will run from Wednesday to Nov. 30, said a statement jointly issued by the CCG, Ministry of Natural Resources, Ministry of Ecology and Environment and Ministry of Transport.

The campaign will target violations of laws and regulations in eight fields including marine and coastal project construction, offshore oil exploration and exploitation, marine dumping and sea sand mining and transportation.

Any illegal activity that causes pollution and damage to the marine ecological environment will be harshly cracked down to advance the country’s efforts against pollution, said the statement.