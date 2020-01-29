China to launch more space science satellites

BEIJING, Jan. 27 (Xinhua) — China plans to launch more space science satellites in the coming three to four years, according to the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS).

The satellites will be used to detect electromagnetic signals associated with gravitational waves, solar eruption activities, astronomy and the interaction between solar wind and the Earth’s magnetosphere.

Four new missions include the Gravitational Wave Electromagnetic Counterpart All-sky Monitor, the Advanced Space-borne Solar Observatory, the Einstein-Probe and the Solar Wind Magnetosphere Ionosphere Link Explorer.

Previously, CAS has successfully launched several space science satellites including the Dark Matter Particle Explorer, the Quantum Experiments at Space Scale, the Hard X-ray Modulation Telescope and the Taiji-1, China’s first satellite to conduct in-orbit experiments on key technologies related to space-based gravitational wave detection.