China to let key industries resume work in Wuhan,…

BEIJING, March 11 – Key industries in the central Chinese city of Wuhan, epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak that has claimed more than 4,000 lives to date, will resume work, the provincial government of Hubei province said in a notice on Wednesday.

The notice said key sectors such as public transport, medical supply and producers of daily necessities in Wuhan, capital of Hubei province, will be allowed to return to work. Other industries that impact national or global supply chains can also return to work with permission from relevant authorities, the notice said. (Reporting by Judy Hua, Huizhong Wu, Lusha Zhang and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharman)