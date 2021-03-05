China to play S. Korea in Suzhou for women’s football Olympic qualifiers

KUALA LUMPUR, March 3 (Xinhua) — China will face South Korea in Suzhou, Jiangsu Province for the second-leg match of the women’s football Olympic qualifying playoff, according to the match venue announced by the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) on Wednesday.

The two-leg matches are set to be played on April 8 and 13, when China and South Korea will compete for Asia’s last ticket to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

South Korea will host the first leg at the Goyang Stadium on April 8 with China hosting the return leg at the Suzhou Olympic Sports Center on April 13, the AFC said.

Both matches will kick off at 16:00 local time.

The winners between China and South Korea will join Australia and hosts Japan in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics scheduled for July 23 to August 8.

Since March 2020, the matches between China and South Korea have been rescheduled four times due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Enditem