China to promote work resumption of manufacturing, circulation industries amid epidemic

BEIJING, March 24 (Xinhua) — China will ensure measures to resume work and production of the manufacturing and circulation industries amid epidemic control efforts, according to a State Council executive meeting on Tuesday.

The meeting, presided over by Premier Li Keqiang, also underlined efforts to further increase China’s international air freight capacity in a bid to stabilize the supply chain.

The current global COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the world economy while posing severe challenges to Chinese economy, noted the meeting, requiring more targeted measures to stabilize the economy and to enhance the international competitiveness of China’s logistics industry.