China to reward medics in anti-virus fight

BEIJING, Feb. 14 (Xinhua) — Chinese authorities have rolled out a slew of measures to reward medical workers for their sacrifices and contributions in the ongoing battle against the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Frontline medics who are infected or die from the virus will be compensated through work-related injury insurance for their occupational injuries, said Zeng Yixin, deputy director of the National Health Commission, at a press conference Friday.

Meanwhile, a variety of financial support including subsidies and allowances will be offered to doctors and nurses at the front line of the epidemic fight, Zeng added.

Medical workers and teams that make outstanding contributions in medical assistance, vaccine research and development and other aspects, will be granted honors and awards, said Vice Minister of Human Resources and Social Security Zhang Yiquan at the press conference.