China to send 2,500 more medical workers to Wuhan

WUHAN, Jan. 27 (Xinhua) — Chinese Premier Li Keqiang on Monday said the government will send 2,500 more medical workers including nurses within two days to Wuhan to help the city battle the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Li, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and head of a leading group of the CPC Central Committee on the prevention and control of the novel coronavirus outbreak, made the remarks during an inspection tour to Wuhan, capital of central China’s Hubei Province.

The premier said 20,000 pairs of protective goggles will arrive in the city on Monday afternoon.

Relevant departments will take multiple measures to ensure the supply of protective gowns, he added.