China to speed up maritime development: draft outline

BEIJING, March 5 (Xinhua) — China will speed up the maritime development, according to the draft outline of the 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025) for national economic and social development and the long-range objectives through the year 2035.

The country will coordinate and promote the maritime ecological protection and the maritime economic development while safeguarding its maritime rights and interests, said the draft blueprint submitted Friday to the national legislature for deliberation. Enditem