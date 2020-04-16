China to strengthen epidemic control at major cities, ports

The epidemic prevention and control measures will be strengthened at major Chinese cities and key ports in response to the rise of imported COVID-19 cases, a health official said Wednesday.

Health authorities will guide these places to intensify infection screening, closed-loop management and healthcare service, He Qinghua, an official with the National Health Commission, said at a press conference.

Major Chinese cities like Beijing and Shanghai have introduced policies to cope with rising cases of imported coronavirus infection.

From late March, all international flights scheduled to arrive in Beijing are redirected to airports in other Chinese cities to go through customs clearance and quarantine.