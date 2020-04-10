China to strengthen epidemic control in border regions

A leading group of China’s COVID-19 response on Thursday stressed measures to strengthen the test and treatment capacity of the disease in border regions.

The leading group decided to shift more resources from inland areas to secure the medical supply reserves in border regions and port cities and boost their testing capacity.

Highlighting the quick expansion of the global COVID-19 pandemic, the group urged a reduction in non-essential cross-border trips, while ensuring regular cargo transport.

It also pledged to promote the establishment of joint prevention and control mechanisms with neighboring countries.