China to strengthen prevention of imported COVID-19 infections through land border

Chinese authorities Monday stressed measures to further prevent imported COVID-19 infections through land border.

The demand was made at a meeting of the leading group of China’s COVID-19 epidemic response, which was chaired by Premier Li Keqiang, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee.

Noting the rapid spread of the pandemic overseas and the rising risk of imported cases through land border, the meeting urged local authorities to hold the defense line of communities, ports and borders.

China will support the border regions to step up their lab test and medical treatment capabilities while toughening port management, quarantine inspections and traffic controls in border areas.

Stricter epidemic control measures will be imposed in economic cooperation centers and trade markets along the border. Efforts will be made to ensure smooth international freight transport on the premise of safety.

The country should integrate emergency response with normal prevention and control practices in work resumption, restoring the production order in accordance with local conditions and risk levels, the meeting noted.

Low-risk regions should optimize epidemic control measures and cancel measures adopted in earlier stage which were not in line with resuming production and living order now, while ensuring necessary epidemic control supplies and emergency response capability, the meeting said.

It called on the enterprises to implement protective protocols for employees and make reasonable arrangement for people flow to avoid unnecessary gatherings and group activities.

To guard against an epidemic rebound, Monday’s meeting also urged timely report and response to situations concerning confirmed, suspected and asymptomatic cases as well as the transparent release of information.

Work should be strengthened on asymptomatic patients’ medical management, epidemiological survey, quarantine and treatment, the meeting said.

Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and deputy head of the leading group, attended the meeting.