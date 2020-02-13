China to strengthen public legal services amid epidemic outbreak

BEIJING, Feb. 13 (Xinhua) — A series of measures have been taken to enhance China’s public legal services related to the outbreak of COVID-19, according to the Ministry of Justice.

Legal administrations across China should set up professional legal service teams specializing in the epidemic prevention and control, and legal service institutions at all levels should open green access channels in this regard, with the aim to help people in need get effective legal assistance, said the ministry.

The ministry urged legal administrations at all levels to beef up efforts to resolve disputes related to the epidemic.

Legal consultation services should also be strengthened so as to help solve problems arising in sectors impacted by the epidemic, including tourism, catering, labor, and home rentals, the ministry said, noting that effective solutions should also be provided for problems concerning isolation for prevention of cross-infection, occupational exposure, doctor-patient conflicts, and the quality of protective equipment.

Meanwhile, legal administrations at all levels should give priority to offering services to those serving on the front line to fight the outbreak of COVID-19, including military personnel, medical workers, police, and volunteers.

The public legal service hotline 12348 should be made available to the public for round-the-clock services, the ministry demanded.