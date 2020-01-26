China to strengthen safety services for producers of epidemic control materials

BEIJING, Jan. 26 (Xinhua) — China will strengthen safety services for enterprises producing epidemic prevention materials to combat the novel coronavirus outbreak, according to the Ministry of Emergency Management (MEM).

The ministry said Sunday epidemic control is its top priority now, adding administrative organs as well as fire and rescue teams must put into place strict entry and exit control to protect themselves from the epidemic.

Fire and rescue forces must draft guidelines to ensure they are ready to respond to various emergencies at any moment, officials of the ministry said.