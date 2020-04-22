China to take all necessary measures to safeguard sovereignty, rights in South China Sea

BEIJING, April 21 (Xinhua) — China will take all necessary measures to safeguard its sovereignty, rights and interests in the South China Sea, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang said here Tuesday.

Geng made the remarks at a daily press briefing in response to a question concerning Vietnam’s claim of sovereignty over the South China Sea islands.

The Vietnamese Permanent Mission to the United Nations has sent several diplomatic notes to the UN secretary general since the end of March, alleging Vietnam’s illegal claim in the South China Sea and attempting to deny China’s sovereignty, rights and interests in the region, said Geng.

“China firmly opposes it and has lodged a solemn representation to Vietnam,” Geng said.

He confirmed that the Chinese Mission to the United Nations sent a diplomatic note on April 17 to the UN secretary general to reiterate China’s position and oppose Vietnam’s illegal claims and wrong views.

Noting that the Xisha and Nansha islands are China’s inherent territory, Geng said China has sovereignty and jurisdiction over the South China Sea in accordance with international law, including the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea.

China also has historic rights in the South China Sea, Geng added.

“Any country that attempts to deny China’s sovereignty, rights and interests in the South China Sea in any form and to reinforce their illegal claims is doomed to fail,” said Geng.

“China will take all necessary measures to firmly safeguard its sovereignty, rights and interests in the South China Sea,” he said. Enditem