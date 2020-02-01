China to tighten security at medical institutions, crowded places amid virus outbreak

BEIJING, Jan. 29 (Xinhua) — Political and legal affairs organs across China will ramp up their work to tighten security at designated medical institutions and crowded places and combat crimes as the country fights the novel coronavirus epidemic.

The Commission for Political and Legal Affairs of the Communist Party of China Central Committee said Wednesday that it had ordered political and legal affairs organs and their personnel at all levels to view epidemic prevention and control work as the most important current task and to perform their duties well.

They were also asked to strengthen cooperation with health and transport authorities to improve epidemic-related work including epidemic monitoring, checking and early warnings.

Leading officials and Party members at political and legal affairs organs should take the lead in the fight against the novel coronavirus and personnel on front-line duty should be equipped with necessary protective gear, said the commission.