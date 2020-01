BEIJING, Jan. 26 (Xinhua) — China will place severely ill patients of the novel coronavirus in the best hospitals and treat them with the best medical resources, a senior health official said Sunday.

Ma Xiaowei, director of the National Health Commission, said at a press conference that the efforts are to minimize the number of severe cases and deaths in the outbreak of pneumonia caused by the novel coronavirus.

By Saturday, the pneumonia situation had resulted in a total of 56 deaths.