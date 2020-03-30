China to withdraw medical workers supporting Hubei in orderly manner

A leading group of China’s novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) response on Monday demanded the orderly withdrawal of medical staff supporting the virus-hit Hubei Province.

The group, led by Premier Li Keqiang, required ensuring high-level treatment of severe COVID-19 patients and helping Hubei resume normal medical services while withdrawing the supporting medical teams.

Timely and full payment of subsidies should be guaranteed for frontline personnel in epidemic prevention and control, including medical staff, community workers, police and volunteers, according to a meeting of the group.

By Sunday, 67,749 COVID-19 patients among the total 80,860 confirmed cases had been discharged after recovery, according to China’s National Health Commission.

Hubei’s provincial capital of Wuhan reported four new confirmed COVID-19 patients Sunday, and the rest parts of the province had seen no newly confirmed case for 11 consecutive days as of Sunday. Wuhan has also seen single-digit daily increases for five days.

China has dispatched over 42,000 medical workers to aid Hubei in fighting the epidemic since the virus outbreak.