China “tried to block EU report claiming it had spread coronavirus disinformation”

A man wears a face mask amid concerns about coronavirus in Wuhan – STR / AFP via Getty

China has attempted to block a European Union report alleging that Beijing has spread disinformation about the coronavirus outbreak, according to four sources and diplomatic correspondence verified by Reuters.

The report was finally released, albeit just before the start of the weekend in Europe, and with some criticism of the reorganized or removed Chinese government, a sign of the balancing act Brussels is trying to do as the coronavirus outbreak upsets international relations.

The Chinese mission in the EU was not immediately available for comments, and the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs did not immediately respond to faxed questions about the exchange.

An EU spokeswoman said: “We never comment on content or alleged content of internal diplomatic contacts and communication with our partners from other countries.”

Another EU official said the disinformation report was published as usual and denied that any of it had been watered down.

Four diplomatic sources told Reuters that the report was originally scheduled to be released on April 21, but was delayed after Chinese officials picked up a Politico news report that previewed its results.

A senior Chinese official contacted European officials in Beijing the same day to tell them that “if the report is as described and published today, it will be very bad for cooperation,” said the EU diplomatic correspondence reviewed by Reuters.

In the correspondence, senior Chinese foreign minister Yang Xiaoguang was quoted as saying that the publication of the Beijing report would make “very angry” and accused European officials of trying to please “someone else” – something the EU said -Diplomats understood as a reference to Washington.

The four sources said the report was consequently delayed, and a comparison of the internal version of the report received from Reuters with the final version released late Friday revealed several differences. For example, on the first page of the internal report, which was released to EU governments on April 20, the EU’s foreign policy arm said, “China has continued to conduct a global disinformation campaign to divert the blame for the pandemic outbreak and its international Improve Image Both open and covert tactics were observed. “

In the public summary released on the block’s disinformation portal, euvsdisinfo.eu, on Friday, the disinformation was attributed to “government-sponsored sources from various governments, including Russia and, to a lesser extent, China”.

While the public summary noted “significant evidence of covert Chinese social media operations,” the reference to the last six paragraphs of the document has been kept.

Disinformation about the outbreak of the corona virus has emerged as a focal point between the United States and China, and officials on both sides have exchanged allegations of hiding information about the pandemic.

The disputes sometimes caught the Europeans in the middle. With more than a billion euros a day in bilateral trade, the EU is China’s most important trading partner, while China is the EU’s second largest market for goods and services after the United States.

In a webcast on Friday with the Think Tank of Friends of Europe, China’s ambassador to the EU, Zhang Ming, said: “Disinformation is an enemy of all of us and should be addressed by all of us.”