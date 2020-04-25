China tries to prevent a coronavirus outbreak in the city of Harbin

Controlling the coronavirus epidemic in China does not mean that the danger has passed. After the reopening of its epicenter in Wuhan and the progressive return to normality across the country, the threat of new outbreaks is more dangerous than ever. This is the case in the city of Harbin, in the north of the country and capital of the Heilongjiang province, which borders Russia. Despite the closure of the land border, one of the longest in the world at 4,300 kilometers, last week, the return by plane of Chinese citizens living or working in the neighboring country is bringing a second wave of the coronavirus. As many are infected from Russia, Heilongjiang already has more than 500 confirmed cases, of which 384 were imported according to data released Wednesday by the National Health Commission.

That day, in addition, the authorities reported seven new local infections in China, all of them in Heilongjiang, indicating that the virus is circulating again in this province. Two outbreaks linked to hospitals have emerged in Harbin, forcing the authorities to reinforce controls in this city of ten million inhabitants. As reported in the local press, both are linked to a “supercontager”, an 87-year-old man named Chen, who reportedly infected 78 people. Some of them are family and friends with whom he held a dinner at his son’s house at the end of March, and others are health workers and patients of the two hospitals that he went to since April 2, after suffering a heart attack. Of all of them, more than twenty had tested positive for the coronavirus, but still had no symptoms.

From this outbreak, the virus would have traveled to the neighboring Liaoning province, where, according to the Reuters agency, on the 16th, a person whose father had been in the same hospital as the “supercontainer” was diagnosed. And, on Monday, another positive case was detected in the Inner Mongolia region that had also been in that hospital with previous patients.

Similarly, other media report the infections caused by a university student named Han, who in March had returned from New York, where she was pursuing a Master’s degree, and had infected one of her neighbors despite being quarantined in her home.

As this rapid spread once again demonstrates the heightened danger of the coronavirus, authorities have tightened controls in Harbin, banning gatherings and the entry into residential areas of people and cars from outside the city. Any resident arriving from abroad or from a focus of the coronavirus in China, such as Hubei province and Wuhan city, should be tested for Covid-19 disease and antibodies and quarantined for 28 days. In addition, residents of buildings where confirmed or asymptomatic cases are found will be confined to their homes. In the rest, to enter and exit, the temperature will be taken and the QR code must be presented in green, which, through an application on the mobile, records the medical history, movements and contacts. As in all of China, face masks are mandatory.

In Harbin there are already more than 50 confirmed cases and, in the rest of Heilongjiang province, about 1,400 people under observation, which has set off all the alarms so that the Wuhan tragedy is not repeated. In order not to spread the epidemic again, students in Heilongjiang are currently unable to return to their universities in other provinces, and the city of Suifenhe, on the border with Russia, has been closed and has enabled two emergency hospitals for those they have returned from that country. In addition to recommending that people stay home, the authorities offer rewards to anyone who helps detain those who cross the border illegally. .