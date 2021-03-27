China, Turkey reject politicization of COVID-19 vaccine cooperation

ANKARA, March 25 (Xinhua) — China and Turkey on Thursday agreed to oppose the attempt by some countries to politicize the COVID-19 vaccine cooperation, while pledging to continue their cooperation in fighting the pandemic.

Meeting with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, visiting Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said that China will continue to support Turkey’s anti-coronavirus fight until it achieves a full victory.

Wang said that he believes the China-Turkey traditional friendship will be further solidified through the joint fight against the pandemic.

The Chinese diplomat said that some powers attempt to politicize vaccine cooperation and attach labels to it, which undermines the global fight against the pandemic and should be rejected by all nations.

Cavusoglu applauded China’s vaccine cooperation with Turkey, adding that Turkey expects to deepen such cooperation.

He said that Turkey rejects the vaccine politicization and is willing to work with China to jointly push forward the construction of a global community of health for all.

Wang hailed the great progress made in the China-Turkey strategic cooperative relations under the guidance of the leaders of both countries, citing that the bilateral ties have stood the test of the pandemic as the two countries offer mutual support and assistance to overcome the difficulties and deepen the friendship between the two peoples.

He expressed China’s willingness to work with Turkey to enhance mutual trust, boost mutually beneficial cooperation, and elevate the strategic cooperative relations to a new level.

Wang stressed that the essence of the Xinjiang-related issues is fighting terrorism and separatism.

He said that China supports the independence and sovereignty of Turkey, including its rights to choose the social system, model of economic development, and path of development that fit its own national conditions, while expecting continued support from Turkey on the issues related to China’s core interests and major concerns.

Noting that the China-Turkey cooperation is all-dimensional, Wang suggested the two sides make good use of all kinds of cooperative mechanisms to increase exports of Turkey’s quality products to China, currency swaps, major projects, and people-to-people exchanges, so to achieve better results in their win-win cooperation.

The Chinese diplomat also underlined China’s willingness to strengthen its strategic coordination with Turkey in supporting multilateralism, rejecting unilateralism, safeguarding the international system with the United Nations at its core and the international order based on international law, and jointly building a community with a shared future for mankind.

China, which has proposed a five-point initiative for achieving the security and stability in the Middle East based on the wills of most countries in the region, is ready to work with Turkey to maintain regional peace and stability, Wang said.

He added that China welcomes Turkey’s delegation to take part in the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympic Games.

For his part, Cavusoglu said that Turkey has always abided by the one-China principle and is committed to elevate the Turkey-China strategic cooperative ties.

He vowed that his country will never get involved in any actions that are hostile to China, while prohibiting any violent terrorist acts against China on its territory.

The Turkish diplomat expressed the hope to strengthen Turkey’s cooperation with China on implementing major projects, deepen the synergy of its Central Corridor plan with China’s Belt and Road Initiative, increase exports to China, and expand the people-to-people exchanges.

Cavusoglu lauded China’s initiative for the peace and stability in the Middle East, pledging to enhance Turkey’s communication and coordination with China on regional issues.

He also said that Turkey has always opposed politicizing sports events, and will encourage Turkish athletes to actively take part in the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympic Games.

The two foreign ministers also exchanged in-depth views on international and regional issues of common concern. Enditem