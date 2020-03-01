China, UK to go through epidemic of COVID-19 with stronger mutual trust: ambassador

LONDON, Feb. 29 (Xinhua) — China and Britain will emerge from the test of the epidemic of the novel coronavirus with stronger mutual trust, closer cooperation and deeper friendship, and the “Golden Era” of bilateral relations will yield more “golden fruits,” Chinese Ambassador to Britain Liu Xiaoming has said.

The leaders of China and Britain have expressed their confidence in victory over the epidemic in a telephone conversation last week and agreed that China and Britain will shoulder the responsibility and work together to ensure this victory, Liu recalled while speaking at the “Together We Fight against the Virus” event jointly hosted by the City of London and Chinese and British Business Communities on Friday evening.

“Virus knows no borders. So does love…I think today, with this event, we are demonstrating our determination, our confidence and our perseverance,” said the ambassador.

Liu said the outbreak of COVID-19 has been the most severe public health crisis since the founding of New China in terms of the speed of its spread, the scope of its impact and the difficulty of prevention and control.

“Thanks to our persistent efforts, the spread of the disease is basically contained, and our measures have taken initial effect. The numbers of newly-added confirmed and suspected cases are on a descending trajectory and there has been a sharp increase in the number of cured cases. Facts prove that the disease is preventable, controllable and curable,” he said.

The Chinese diplomat said China has shared information about the epidemic with all the relevant parties in a timely manner, including sharing the genetic sequence of the virus and enhancing cooperation on vaccine development.

“As the Chinese people are fighting hard against the virus, people all over the world have stood firmly together with us. More than 170 heads of states or governments and more than 40 heads of international organisations have conveyed their sympathy and support,” said Liu, adding that the international community has donated fund and supplies in the spirit of mutual assistance.

The ambassador said China are deeply grateful for the support coming from all quarters in Britain when China is fighting against the epidemic. British Queen and Prime Minister Boris Johnson have sent their sympathy and best wishes to China. The British government has provided urgently needed medical supplies. People from all walks of life here have lent their invaluable support.

“Today’s event once again sends a strong message from the Chinese and British business communities that China has your support in fighting the virus and China can count on you for advancing cooperation between our two countries,” said Liu.

He said China and Britain should adopt a long-term perspective, keep to the right direction of the China-Britain “Golden Era”, and remain committed to win-win cooperation.

“No matter how severe the situation is, no matter how daunting the challenges are, China will stand united with the international community, including Britain, in the spirit of the community with a shared future for mankind. We will pull in the same direction and go all out to win this battle against the virus,” said Liu.