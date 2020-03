China Unicom’s engineer Long Jiaxin coordinates 5G-related issues at the command center of a temporary hospital in Guanggu area of Wuhan, central China’s Hubei Province, March 4, 2020. China Unicom is making full use of its “5G+Cloud+Network” information and communication technology advantages to help Wuhan in its fight against the novel coronavirus. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)