China, United States to address differences at G20 Coronavirus Summit SCMP

BEIJING, March 26 (Reuters). China and the United States are expected to take a break from their coronavirus guilt game and focus on the pandemic’s challenges when the G20 leaders head to a video conference call on Thursday, South China morning, Post said .

The virus has spread worldwide, infecting more than 470,000 people and killing more than 20,000 people since it appeared in central China at the end of last year.

Heads of state and government are expected to agree that the outbreak is a threat to humanity and to set up a mechanism for sharing information and experience in fighting the disease, the paper said, citing one Draft statement to be discussed at the summit.

“While the world is facing the COVID-19 pandemic and challenges to health systems and the global economy, we are calling this extraordinary G20 summit to unite efforts to respond globally,” said King Salman of Saudi Arabia on twitter.

The kingdom, which holds the G20 presidency this year, will host its leaders via video conference on Thursday, criticizing that the group has been slow to respond to the crisis.

The focus will be on China and the United States, which was embroiled in a verbal war against the backdrop of a bitter trade dispute over the outbreak.

In the preparatory talks for the G20 summit, the two countries agreed to clear up their differences, the newspaper said, citing a diplomatic source familiar with the talks.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s reference to the “Chinese virus” – a term that President Donald Trump has used repeatedly – has angered Beijing.

He has also accused China of delaying the exchange of information about the virus and creating risks for people worldwide.

Some US politicians used the pandemic as a weapon to smear China, Beijing said, adding that its actions, including the quarantine of millions of people, had given the world “precious time” to prepare.

It has also denied the widespread belief that the virus is from China, and comments from a State Department spokesman that it may have been brought in by the US military have further exacerbated tensions between the two. (Reporting by Ryan Woo; editor of Clarence Fernandez)