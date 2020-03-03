China unveils 16 new professions

BEIJING, March 2 (Xinhua) — China’s human resources authority has given official recognition of 16 new professions to keep pace with economic and technological development, according to a statement.

The new professions, mostly in the emerging industries and service sectors, include intelligent manufacturing technicians, industrial internet technicians, virtual reality technicians, supply chain managers, artificial intelligence trainers, all-media operators, respiratory therapists, among others, according to the statement jointly issued by the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security and other departments.

As the Chinese economy is shifting toward high-quality development, new jobs requiring new skills and knowledge have appeared in various industries.

The release of the new jobs could boost the development of related industries, increase employment, and strengthen vocational education and training, the statement said.

Experts carefully and strictly chose all of the 16 new professions based on relevant standards and procedures, and extensive social opinions have been considered, according to the statement.

This is the second time that China has added new professions to its occupation list since 2015 when the country unveiled its latest edition of occupational classifications.

In 1999, China published its first reference book on occupational classifications, which included 1,838 jobs.

In 2010, China started revising the reference book by adding new jobs, and finally published the latest edition of the reference book in 2015. As new industries bred many new jobs, China released the first batch of 13 new professions in April 2019.