China unveils five stock indices

BEIJING, Feb. 18 (Xinhua) — The Shenzhen Stock Exchange and its subsidiary Shenzhen Securities Information Co. on Tuesday unveiled five new indices to reflect the performance of tech firms and provide more options for investment.

All five indices will track stocks listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange, China’s second-largest bourse, according to a statement on the bourse’s website.

The Shenzhen Innovation 100 Index will track the top 100 stocks, based on the five dimensions of enterprise attributes, innovation input, innovation output, growth and representativeness.

The other four indices will track the 50 best-performing stocks in industries including big data, robots, artificial intelligence and the Internet of Things.

All five indices had a base level of 1,000 on Dec. 31, 2012.