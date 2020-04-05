China urges Canada to mend ties, ready to help

BEIJING, April 3 (Xinhua) — Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Thursday urged Canada to make a decisive decision and take actions as early as possible to remove the obstacles that impede the development of the two countries’ relations.

In a phone conversation with Canadian Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne, Wang noted the Canadian side said many times that it values the two countries’ relations and hopes to push bilateral ties to get back on the right track, and China attaches importance to the stance.

Noting this year marks the 50th anniversary of the establishment of China-Canada diplomatic ties, Wang said it is supposed to be an important moment for the two countries to strengthen cooperation.

At the time when Canada also faces difficulties caused by the COVID-19 outbreak, China is ready to express sympathy for the Canadian people, provide Canada with support and help it badly needs and share anti-virus experience with Canada without reservation, Wang said.