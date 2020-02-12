China urges efforts to ensure orderly resumption of work

BEIJING, Feb. 9 (Xinhua) — The State Council, or China’s cabinet, has issued a circular Saturday urging efforts to ensure orderly resumption of production by companies amid the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Efforts should be made to help companies resume production as soon as possible so that they could provide sufficient material support for the epidemic control, said the circular.

The circular stressed support to guarantee transportation and logistics firms as well as suppliers of energy, medical material and daily necessities to resume work immediately.

Measures should be taken to ensure smooth transportation, effective diagnosis and treatment, enough protective gear for workers to prevent the disease from spreading during the production resumption, according to the circular.

It also proposed liaison service for key enterprises to help them deal with the insufficiency of machines, employees and capital in a timely manner.

Efforts should also be stepped up to ensure workplace safety and ease the burden on enterprises by improving public services, the circular said.