China urges efforts to strengthen protection, utilization of germplasm resources

BEIJING, Feb. 11 (Xinhua) — The general office of the State Council, or China’s cabinet, issued a guideline Tuesday calling for stronger protection and more efficient utilization of germplasm resources to ensure food security and underpin the foundation of rural revitalization strategy.

The country will establish a sound and scientific protection and utilization system of germplasm resources by 2035, with an aim to achieve a top-level germplasm resource pool, said the guideline released by the General Office of the State Council.

A comprehensive survey will be conducted to systematically salvage the germplasm resources while a classified protection list will be completed to secure medium- and long-term preservation of resources, the guideline said.

It also proposed to explore excellent germplasm resources and genes to push for breeding innovation.