China urges improved working conditions, care for medical staff

Medical staff register a new patient at a temporary hospital converted from “Wuhan Livingroom” in Wuhan, central China’s Hubei Province, Feb. 10, 2020. (Xinhua/Xiong Qi)

BEIJING, Feb. 11 (Xinhua) — Chinese authorities have called for improving the working conditions and care for medical personnel at the frontline against the novel coronavirus pneumonia.

According to a circular jointly issued by the National Health Commission, the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security and the Ministry of Finance on Tuesday, the payment of the allowance for medical workers should be guaranteed.

The circular called for improved humanistic care and a safer working environment for medical staff, as well as stronger publicity for deeds of outstanding figures among medical personnel. ■