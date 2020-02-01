China urges public to limit road travel amid virus outbreak

BEIJING, Jan. 28 (Xinhua) — The traffic management bureau of the Ministry of Public Security released a notification Tuesday, urging the public to limit road travel amid intensifying efforts to battle the novel coronavirus outbreak.

On the fifth day of the weeklong Spring Festival holiday, the total traffic flow was down 46.87 percent year on year, the bureau said, adding no long-distance or long-time traffic jams or accidents with more than five deaths had been reported as of 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Over 190,000 police officers were dispatched across China to ensure road safety and transportation support to the epidemic prevention and control during the holiday, it added.