China urges summarizing, promoting effective measures on regular epidemic control

Chinese authorities on Thursday urged efforts to summarize and promote effective practices in regular epidemic prevention and control.

The instruction was given at a meeting of the leading group of China’s COVID-19 epidemic response, which was chaired by Premier Li Keqiang, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee.

The meeting called for more efforts to promote the production resumption of enterprises, the resumption of consumer-oriented service industries and the reopening of schools as well as to improve nucleic acid testing capabilities.

Targeted measures should be taken to enable more consumer-oriented service facilities to resume operations and drive up household consumption, according to the meeting.

Given that middle and primary schools in many provinces have resumed classes and students in some universities have started to return to campus, the meeting noted the importance of epidemic prevention and control in schools.

Universities should make detailed plans for epidemic prevention and control and ensure the supply of goods and materials for fighting COVID-19, according to the meeting.

It also urged improving nucleic acid testing capabilities, particularly expanding the production capacities for fast-testing equipment without the use of laboratories.

Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and deputy head of the leading group, attended the meeting.