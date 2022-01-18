China urges the Taliban to live up to the expectations of the international community.

China urges Taliban to live up to the expectations of the international community.

Beijing calls for Afghan sovereignty and territorial integrity to be respected.

ISTANBUL, TURKEY

With the Taliban in charge of Afghanistan for the past five months, China called on the interim government to meet the “international community’s expectations” on Tuesday.

“Afghanistan should respond to the expectations of the international community, build an open and inclusive political structure, pursue mild domestic and foreign policies, combat terrorism, be friendly with other countries, and integrate into the international community,” said Lijian Zhao, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman, at a news conference in Beijing.

After foreign forces withdrew and the US-backed government collapsed, the Taliban reclaimed power in August 2021.

The interim government led by the Taliban, on the other hand, has yet to be recognized by the international community.

A group of UN human rights experts accused Taliban leaders in Afghanistan on Monday of institutionalizing systematic gender-based discrimination and violence against women and girls.

“The vast majority of girls in grades 7-12 are denied access to school solely because of their gender,” the experts said.

They also expressed concern about “extrajudicial killings and forced displacement of ethnic and religious minorities,” according to reports.

By March, the Taliban have promised to reopen all schools, including girls’ schools.

In the meantime, the country is in the midst of a severe humanitarian crisis.

Since the Taliban seized power in August, many donors and organizations, including the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund, have withheld payments.

Last year, I was fifteen.

Soon after withdrawing US forces from Afghanistan in August, the US government blocked (dollar)9.4 billion of the central bank’s reserves.

number thirty-one

The release of Afghanistan’s frozen assets has been demanded by several countries, including China and Pakistan.

Humanitarian aid has also been sent to Kabul from Islamabad and Beijing.

To help the Afghans survive, the UN has requested at least (dollar)5 billion in global funding.

According to the Chinese daily Global Times, “the international community should respect Afghanistan’s sovereign independence and territorial integrity, and support the Afghan people’s exploration of their own suitable development path, as well as the realization of stability and development there.”