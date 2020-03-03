China urges U.S. to stop interference in Hong Kong and Chinese internal affairs

BEIJING, March 2 (Xinhua) — China deplores and firmly opposes the United States’ overt interference in Hong Kong’s law-based governance and judicial independence, and flagrant interference in Hong Kong affairs and China’s internal affairs on the pretext of defending human rights and freedom, a foreign ministry spokesperson said Monday.

Spokesperson Zhao Lijian made the remarks at a press briefing in response to a question concerning a U.S. State Department spokesperson’s statement that voiced “concern” over Hong Kong police’s recent legal action against Jimmy Lai Chee-ying and several others.

“We urge the United States to earnestly respect Hong Kong’s rule of law and judicial independence, stop supporting anti-China rioters in Hong Kong, stop interfering in Hong Kong affairs and China’s internal affairs, and do more for Hong Kong’s prosperity and stability,” said Zhao.