China urges US to stop arms sales to Taiwan

China urges the United States to stop arms sales to and military ties with Taiwan to avoid further harming China-U.S. relations and cross-Strait peace and stability, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson said Friday.

Spokesman Wang Wenbin made the remarks at a press briefing when asked to comment on reports saying the United States plans to sell arms to Taiwan again.

U.S. arms sales to Taiwan seriously breach the three China-U.S. joint communiques, especially the August 17 Communique, severely undermine China’s sovereignty and security interests, and gravely violate basic norms of international relations, said Wang. “China firmly opposes this.”

“The Taiwan question concerns China’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and core interests. China has firm resolve in upholding its sovereignty and security,” said Wang.

“We urge the United States to earnestly abide by the one-China principle and the three China-U.S. joint communiques and stop arms sales to and military ties with Taiwan, lest it should further harm China-U.S. relations and cross-Strait peace and stability,” he said.