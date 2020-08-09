China, US should keep relations in right direction: senior Chinese diplomat

Senior Chinese diplomat Yang Jiechi said on Friday that China and the United States should assume a strategic height and long-term perspective and keep their relations in the right direction with a sense of responsibility for history and the people.

He made the remarks in a signed article titled “Respect History, Look to the Future and Firmly Safeguard and Stabilize China-U.S. Relations,” which was published Friday.

Yang, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the CPC Central Committee, said that the United States should work with China to develop a bilateral relationship based on coordination, cooperation and stability, so as to bring China-U.S. relations back to the right track.

China and the United States should respect each other’s core interests and major concerns, said Yang, stressing that China’s resolve to defend its sovereignty, security, and development interests is unshakable.

He said that China and the United States should avoid strategic miscalculation and manage well their differences. “China is always open to dialogue and communication with the United States. The two sides should enhance cooperation through communication, and properly address differences through dialogue.”

China and the United States should also expand mutually beneficial cooperation in all fields, and cement popular support for their relations, said Yang.

“To safeguard and stabilize China-U.S. relations is the call of the people and the trend of the times,” Yang said. “We urges U.S. decision-makers to respect facts of history, recognize the trend of the times, heed the visionary calls in the United States, and listen to the voice of the international community.”

“We urge them to redress mistakes and change course, and work with China to manage differences on the basis of mutual respect, expand cooperation on the basis of mutual benefit, and bring China-U.S. relations back to the track of sound and steady development,” he said.