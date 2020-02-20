China, Vietnam vow to promote ties, jointly advance Lancang-Mekong cooperation

VIENTIANE, Feb. 19 (Xinhua) — Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi met here Wednesday with Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs Pham Binh Minh, with both sides pledging to further promote bilateral ties and jointly advance Lancang-Mekong cooperation.

Wang is in Vientiane, capital of Laos, for the Special ASEAN-China Foreign Ministers’ Meeting on Coronavirus Disease and the fifth Lancang-Mekong Cooperation Foreign Ministers’ Meeting.

During the meeting with Pham Binh Minh, Wang said that under the strong leadership of the Communist Party of China Central Committee with Xi Jinping at the core, the whole party and the whole country are rallying together to counter the COVID-19 epidemic.

Thanks to the arduous efforts, China’s measures to prevent and control the epidemic have been achieving visible progress, he noted.

It is necessary for China and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), linked by mountains, rivers and waters and sharing weal and woe, to timely share information and work together to tackle the epidemic so as to safeguard people’s health of China and ASEAN countries, Wang said.

Vietnam, as the ASEAN chair, has made active response to China’s proposal to hold the Special ASEAN-China Foreign Ministers’ Meeting on Coronavirus Disease, Wang said, noting that it testifies to the fine tradition of their shared spirit of “good neighbor, good friend, good comrade and good partner” as well as supporting and helping each other, he said.

Wang expressed belief that the Special ASEAN-China Foreign Ministers’ Meeting on Coronavirus Disease to be held Thursday will achieve success, thus sending out an explicit message that China and ASEAN countries will overcome difficulties with concerted efforts.

This year marks the 70th anniversary of the establishment of the diplomatic relations between China and Vietnam, Wang said, noting that the China-Vietnam comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership has entered into a critical phase of inheriting the past and ushering in the future.

He called on the two sides to carry forward the friendly cause initiated by past generations of leaders of both sides, implement the important consensus reached by leaders of the two countries, maintain high-level strategic communication and advance exchanges and cooperation across the board and at sub-national levels.

He also said that the two countries should properly manage and control differences, steadily promote practical cooperation in various fields and well uphold the common strategic interests of the two socialist countries.

China attaches great importance to the Lancang-Mekong cooperation, Wang said, adding that China stands ready to work together with the Vietnamese side to actively develop greater synergy between the Lancang-Mekong cooperation and the construction of the “new land-sea corridor” so as to give a boost to the economic development of the Mekong River areas.

Pham Binh Minh, for his part, said Vietnam speaks highly of the efforts China has made in the fight against the COVID-19 epidemic, believing that the Chinese government and the Chinese people will tide over the difficulties and win the fight.

Minh told Wang that those in Vietnam affected by the virus have almost recovered.

He said his country is willing to work together with China to ensure that the Special ASEAN-China Foreign Ministers’ Meeting on Coronavirus Disease will be held successfully here on Thursday.

Noting that the development of bilateral relations has maintained good momentum for the time being, Minh hoped that the two sides will boost strategic coordination, jointly hold activities to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the establishment of the diplomatic ties between the two countries and promote the cooperation in all fields so as to make greater achievements.

He said Vietnam is willing to strengthen mutual political trust with China, properly handle maritime issues and encourage the cooperation between localities of the two countries, especially in the border areas.

Minh also said his country is willing to strengthen coordination and cooperation with China within the framework of multilateralism.

Vietnam applauds the achievements made in Lancang-Mekong cooperation and is ready to join hands with China to advance the mechanism, he added.