China vows all-out efforts to ensure vegetable production

BEIJING, Jan. 29 (Xinhua) — China has pledged to ensure the production and supply of vegetables to address the shortage in coronavirus-stricken areas, according to a government notice Wednesday.

Ripe vegetables should be harvested and put on shelves in time alongside efforts to expand output by all means, said the notice issued by the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs.

Local authorities should be aware of market demand and the amount of vegetables they need to purchase, while areas with large vegetable markets and those severely affected by the virus should incorporate ensuring vegetable supplies into their emergency plans against the epidemic, according to the notice.

The notice also urged beefed-up support for vegetable growers, especially those with scale production.