China vows harsher punishment for illegal pelagic fishing

BEIJING, March 30 (Xinhua) — China has vowed harsher punishment for illegal pelagic fishing activities, according to its revised regulations on pelagic fishery set to come into force on April 1.

The new rules stipulate a ban on the use of illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) vessels in the pelagic fishery as well as on the IUU fishing by ocean-going vessels.

Besides clearly outlawing acts such as intentionally switching off ship position monitoring equipment, the regulations establish a “blacklist” system governing pelagic fishery personnel.

The revision is among China’s intensified efforts to promote the conservation and rational utilization of marine fishery resources as well as the sustainable development of pelagic fishery.