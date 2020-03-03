China vows to advance int’l military cooperation against threats like COVID-19

BEIJING, March 2 (Xinhua) — The Chinese military will actively conduct international military cooperation and work with other countries’ militaries to fight against public security threats including the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, a Chinese spokesperson said Monday.

Addressing a press conference on the work of China’s armed forces in the virus battle, Wu Qian, a spokesperson for the Ministry of National Defense, thanked countries and militaries that have offered China sincere help and support in the country’s full-swing fight against COVID-19.

Wu said the strength, spirit and efficiency China has demonstrated in its COVID-19 prevention and control work have won widespread praise from the international community.

He mentioned a number of countries that provided support and help to China, including countries whose defense and military leaders conveyed sympathy through letters, whose defense ministries and militaries made donations to China, and which sent military aircraft to transport key supplies.