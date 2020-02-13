China vows to ensure smooth transportation of agricultural materials

BEIJING, Feb. 10 (Xinhua) — China will step up efforts to ensure smooth transportation of agricultural materials for spring plowing amid the country’s ongoing combat against the novel coronavirus.

Unauthorized traffic interruptions at the local level are strictly forbidden, said a circular issued by the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs Monday.

Local authorities are urged to guide farmers and all types of business entities to work in an orderly manner, said the circular.

The circular stressed support for manufacturers of agricultural materials to resume production capacity as soon as possible, increase market supply and ensure the needs of spring plowing.

Local workers are encouraged to work in nearby areas and participate in agricultural production, said the circular.