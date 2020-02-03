China vows to facilitate passage of vehicles for epidemic battle

BEIJING, Feb. 2 (Xinhua) — Traffic management authorities across China have been ordered to make their utmost efforts to facilitate the passage of vehicles involved in epidemic prevention and control efforts, according to an urgent circular issued Sunday.

Preferential treatment will be given to emergency transport vehicles for epidemic prevention and control purposes, said the circular from the the traffic management bureau under the Ministry of Public Security.

Among the vehicles are ambulance vehicles, epidemic prevention vehicles and vehicles that transport medical personnel, epidemic prevention drugs, medical devices, and key materials for people’s life and production.