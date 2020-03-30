China vows to stem coronavirus cross-border spread, expedite manufacturing resumption

Chinese authorities on Monday stressed taking accurate measures against the cross-border spread of coronavirus and speeding up work and manufacturing resumption in all aspects.

A leading group of China’s novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) epidemic response convened a meeting on Monday, which was chaired by Premier Li Keqiang, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee.

The meeting called for adapting epidemic prevention and control efforts to new changes, doing a good job in the follow-up work of epidemic prevention and control, and expediting the restoration of people’s normal work and life.

Preventing virus cross-border spread

“At present, the situation of epidemic prevention and control in China continues to improve, and the virus spread is basically under control,” said an official statement issued after the meeting.

Hubei Province and its capital Wuhan, the epicenter city of the COVID-19 outbreak, were urged to concentrate health experts and medical resources in intensified efforts of treating severe cases and reducing the fatality rate.

Authorities urged precautions against the emergence of any new sporadic or clustered cases.

“Currently, the influx of infections from overseas brings uncertainty to the end of the epidemic in China,” the statement said, underscoring the necessity to “accurately step up prevention and control measures against the import and export of infections.”

The meeting required intensified communication, cooperation and coordination of actions between China’s health, customs, immigration and education authorities and their counterparts in relevant countries for the joint implementation of travel-related guidelines on epidemic prevention and control.

The reporting system of COVID-19 shall be strictly implemented by individuals, localities, accommodation providers and families, the statement said, demanding sound efforts in issuing reminders on outbound travels by domestic residents.

Monday’s meeting also called for intensified international cooperation on COVID-19 diagnosis and treatment methods, and medicines.

Resuming work, manufacturing

The follow-up work of epidemic prevention and control shall be carried out in an orderly manner, focusing on caring for and helping certain groups of people, restoring normal social order, and helping market players resume work and manufacturing, according to the meeting.

Authorities stressed guaranteeing wages and other rights and interests of workers who were quarantined in accordance with the law, encouraging enterprises to stabilize employment relations by adjusting salaries, shortening working hours, and arranging work shifts and breaks.

Greater efforts should be made to promote the employment of farmers-turned workers, especially those who are poor or from Hubei, according to the meeting.

“At present, most provincial-level regions have lowered the level of emergency response to the epidemic,” the statement said.

It said epidemic prevention and control measures taken during the resumption of work and manufacturing should be optimized as per the requirements of coordinating the virus battle and economic and social development.

The statement demanded inter-regional coordination in this regard and efforts to facilitate workers to return to their posts “as soon as possible” through point-to-point transportation.

Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and deputy head of the leading group, attended the meeting.