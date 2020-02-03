China waives service charges for cross-bank withdrawals in Hubei

BEIJING, Feb. 3 (Xinhua) — Chinese card payment giant China UnionPay on Monday announced to waive service charges for cross-bank cash withdrawals in virus-stricken Hubei Province throughout the epidemic control period.

It will reimburse service charges in proportion for nationwide payments to small and micro businesses via UnionPay QR code to lower their costs.

Moreover, hospitals and charity organizations involved in the anti-virus campaign from all over the country will see their service fees to the card-issuing banks reduced or exempted.

The UnionPay’s payment and settlement system will provide round-the-clock service in the epidemic control period to offer sufficient financial guarantees to individuals and businesses, it said.